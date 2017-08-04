Kind of Like the End of the World

What a weird week, it’s just sort of like our January, but in reverse. January I ended up cancelling classes and being housebound because of the snow and ice. This week it’s ridiculous heat and horrible air quality. It really feels like some sort of terrible glimpse into the future, very apocalyptic with the smog and smoke from the the fires making it look like the end of the world. Worst air quality in the nation – what an achievement! Yesterday the smoke was so bad it was almost like it was overcast – yet still 105. Though, to be fair, we never did make it to the forecast of 110, so, hey, that’s something.

So what day is it now? Dogs are super bored, I don’t even want them to be outside with the air quality so poor. Chewies and conditioning exercises only go so far. Navarre has learned to lay on the a/c vent though. Things seem better today though, and no more 110s in the forecast – just 90s as far as the eye can see. More like, well, normal August. Have I mentioned it’s the worst month? I probably should be more productive, but I feel like we’re in some sort of weird limbo waiting for things to go back to ‘normal’. Of course, I DO have lots of lists of tricks I could teach – that would probably be more productive than video games and reading.

To add to the slightly dream-like aura of life around here at the moment, apparently this blog was featured on the WordPress website, which makes my journal about the life and times of my dogs way more popular than it normally is (and really should be). So I find that rather amusing – 15 minutes of fame. 😉

Some pictures of hikes when it was less hot …

