Summer Goes On … and On

So weird to think of Texas drowning while the ‘wet’ PNW sits up here with yet more 100+ degree weather this week. Just devastating to see the pictures from down there, hard to believe. The world has certainly been thrown for a loop lately, scary to think what it might throw next at this point.

But at least there are kittens, and they are ridiculously distracting. I can’t even express the sheer amount of cuteness going on around here. I’m not sure how old they are, maybe five weeks? It was a week of discovering how to jump, how to climb, how to stalk, how to pounce, how to play with toys – you name something cute and they learned to do it this week.

Kittens took a trip to obedience class this week, it was cool enough that they could hang out in the open car and watch the sheep while I worked with the dogs. Then we headed to the shelter where they got some vaccinations. Which seems excessive to me, especially considering how much they’re going to be exposed to IN MY BATHROOM, but, once again, not my decision. They seem fine and none the worse for wear for the adventure. We’ll go back in another couple weeks again.

In the meantime, I suppose to be fair they’re not just in the bathroom, they also get to romp in my bedroom now too. Did I mention how cute they are? And Lulu continues to be SUCH a good mom, so loving, so patient, so involved and concerned with everything they do. She’s still nursing them constantly, calling to them and making sure everything is okay and playing with them too (which, have I mentioned, is super cute?).

Everyone is using the litterbox like a champ, Lulu is a good teacher. And Girl Kitten is also eating the kibble, despite the constant nursing. Not sure about Boy Kitten, he’s still kind of a sissy and not nearly as brave and adventurous as Girl Kitten. Still, he’s equally cute and once he’s comfortable he’s super fun too. And the romping and chasing together – just … ridiculous.

Kittens have had their share of visitors, and at this point they just seem oblivious to everything. I hadn’t had the dogs in with the kittens for a while as that would involve putting Lulu away, and she is not into that! But tonight we did and the kittens were a little more aware that dogs were not just big pieces of furniture. Still, it didn’t take long for them to be romping all over the dogs, but occasionally hissing at them if they weren’t sure what the dogs were doing.

And Fizban met the kittens! Which wasn’t really planned, I had forgotten my cats weren’t put away when I had the kittens and the dogs out. Fizban didn’t know what to make of them, gave them hisses and pouted in the doorway for quite some time. Then would saunter over curiously, then remember they were kittens and grumble and sulk back to the doorway (kittens didn’t really notice him at this point). Finally he started to get less cranky and curiosity won him over, he came a little closer, gave them some stealth sniffs and looked conflicted, but didn’t retreat. Finally the Girl Kitten was just having a wild time playing with a dog toy right in front of him so he could really investigate her without her noticing and you could see him relax and sprawl out on his side and settle in to watch the action. At one point she rolled herself right up to him and he gently pulled her in and groomed her a bit. Then he growled and scared her, but, still, he definitely relaxed about the whole kitten thing. Dragon, of course, was no where to be found.

Anyway, the kittens and Lulu are doing great, and all growing exponentially. Lulu loves having access to the room and sitting in the window and cuddling on the bed, she’s a nice girl. One happy family, fun to have them visit.

Meanwhile, yes, summer goes on and I’m getting impatient, but thankful I pushed back starting my agility classes until mid-September – this summer is not done with us yet. But the days are getting shorter, the nights chillier – we’ll get there. So looking forward to getting back to agility, and entered out first trial back, USDAA. Which is a lot of runs to just dive back in with, but maybe will let us brush the dust off. Or maybe the whole weekend will be a train wreck. Hopefully a fun train wreck, I suppose. We need to ease back into it first, but we have one more week off to go. Summer of tricks and hiking has been fun, but now I’m ready to go DO THINGS.

Advertisements