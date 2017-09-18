USDAA Video!

Very fun little trial, and less apocalyptic today, the wind shifted, the smoke was gone, the rain arrived – Oregon is back! Once again, I ended up running everything I entered. Everything moved along so quickly, just fun times. Dogs didn’t seem tired either, though the last run, Master Challenge Jumpers, Navarre’s head kind of exploded. Of course, after his run I was a much better handler for Bright – no taking things for granted. It is hard to go from Starters Jumpers to Master Challenge – very different skill set!

The big news of the day, Dove and Navarre finally had their Sibling Pairs run, which Heidi and I had talked about when they were wee tiny babies. They are one adorable pair, it was really fun to finally fulfill that wish.

Navarre finally got a Starters standard leg! Biathlon Qs, no problem – starters courses, much more difficult. Weaves and contacts continue to look good, jumping is smooth, and, other than our end of the day implosion, no running around jumps. Such a fun boy to run!

Bright also had a great weekend, we felt more connected than we have in a long time. Today I flubbed our standard run, I just wasn’t far enough ahead to serp – but then she flubbed her dogwalk, self releasing. Bright’s latest stopped dogwalk performance is 4 off, and I’m okay with that – as long as she waits for release. Which she did, the run after that! She missed a weave entrance in Masters Challenge Standard, but other than that little bobble she looked great. She even won steeplechase finals – WITH REAR CROSSES, I’d like to point out. I got a bit lost on course and ended up steering from the rear at the end, but she handled it just fine. See, she CAN rear cross.

And guess who finally, 5 years later, got her AAD? Thanks to Tammee and Penne we are now officially all in Masters. No rush or anything. Now, as to whether we ever enter the games in Masters, well, we’ll see. At least we can enter jumpers now.

It was an exciting baby dog weekend, the dogs seemed really happy. And Haku even got to go to the actual Oktoberfest afterwards, and eat lots of dropped sausage buns. We got a little wet, but Haku is so good with that kind of environment.

Doggies are good and tired this evening, I believe we have another trial next weekend – AKC. I bet the courses are not as much fun …

