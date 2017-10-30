Wow, yeah, Haku has never had a worse obedience trial. I do think there were a lot of factors that played a part. I have had a lot going on recently, we have not been practicing at all and I was not mentally focused myself. I also think the lack of practicing whole routines played a part, which is something we used to do quite regularly, and never do these days – we just practice little parts and pieces. Haku does better with seeing the whole picture as it will look in competition. We haven’t been to a fun match in at least a year, probably longer – he really does need the exposure to new places. Finally, I got annoyed with him in the ring – and that really hasn’t happened before. I mean, it’s Haku, things happen, but the worse things got with EVERY exercise I was just giving him the “WTF?” look after every exercise, which only made him worse, which led to more WTF, and that’s a bad cycle to get into.

After our two ridiculously bad runs today, we played around in the practice ring to fix some things that were obviously very broken and end on a better note, but I was disappointed to feel so out of sync with my boy – and felt terrible I got so frustrated with him in the ring. But to put a positive spin on it all, hey, look, lots of things to train!

And then I watched the special theater release of Spirited Away, which Haku was named after, and everything was okay again. It is crazy that Haku even LOOKS like his namesake in the movie – and I named Haku before he was born. Love that movie, love that dog, it’s all good.

So in a much better frame of mind, coming back with a plan of attack. First of all, no entering any trials until he’s had some successful matches. Which should be a no-brainer, but I’ll admit I’m like, “He’s been doing this for years, he should know this by now!” But, well, obviously not – as much as I would prefer that he did. We’re going to go back to looking at full exercises and routines. This might mean no more class for him for a while. Going to work with rewards off of me and only for successful full exercises. Which, once again, is the right choice for Haku, but not for every dog. He needs to go back to using his own impulse control and focus skills, not me helping him out. We’ll be using exercises for access to environmental rewards when he’s over the top. And all of this is actually what he really needs, I’ve gotten sloppy and let him slide, which means he’s not been using his brain which means he’s been practicing bad behaviors. Not necessarily in obedience, but in every day life – and that bleeds over. Haku really is happier and more relaxed when he has to use self control and problem solving skills. Otherwise he can regress into mindless OCD behaviors.

So, yeah, a good learning experience over the weekend, we’ll see if we can improve before trying it again. And watch more Spirited Away, because it’s awesome. And so is Haku.

Navarre got to come into the arena for a bit today, I didn’t even end up using the practice ring, he did well with heeling around the facility. Then he gave me one really nice, fast recall – so we jackpotted and called it good. If I can get Haku to some matches, Navarre is definitely coming along too.

Now, Navarre and Bright are signed up for LOTS of agility while I give Bright one last attempt to qualify for nationals with these last two trials in November. Technically Navarre didn’t need to do all these runs as well, but as long as I’m there, why not. Knowing myself as I do, I’m going to give it my best NOT to wimp out and skip runs. We can do this, maybe not successfully, but I’d like to say we actually tried.

Then we’re supposed to have yet another very cold winter this year, and we’ll probably be very ready for an agility break after November. Oh, and we may be getting a temporary puppy, which should keep us plenty busy.

