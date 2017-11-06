Haku’s Surgery

We had quite the week around here, Haku spent most of the week at the vet, ending up with exploratory surgery for a stomach obstruction. Turns out he had eaten a cat toy, a small real fur covered square. I’m blaming Dragon, as he likes to take the cat toys out of the cat room and spread them around the house. Which had never been a huge issue, the dogs had chewed these up before, but, yeah, if you swallow one whole they’re just the right size to plug up your dog.

So I feel like an ass, Haku’s somewhat odd behavior at the obedience trial last weekend was probably because he just didn’t feel well. He started throwing up on Monday, spent the day at the vet on Tuesday. After xrays and exam they sent him home not finding anything, but I brought him back on Wednesday as he was clearly not feeling well. He had the surgery Wednesday night and recovered at the vet until he came home on Friday afternoon.

The good news is that he’s doing great, on 6 different medications at the moment and one heck of a big ugly stapled incision on his stomach – but he’s happy and playful and wanting to do so much more than he’s allowed to. I’m also very thankful that my vet was able to take care of him all week and do the surgery after hours. They got lots of donuts and a thank you card, they took good care of my boy.

So hard to have Haku not feeling well in the first place, as he’s just NEVER sick. Then being at the vet away from us for so long and of course worrying what could happen. I’m thankful that so many dogs I know have had some sort of obstruction surgery, as I know in general everyone has turned out okay. Just tried to stay calm and assume he would be just fine – and, knock on wood, he’s doing great.

Hopefully just a freak thing that will never happen again, but at least for once my paranoid vet visit was actually justified. Feeling very thankful to have everyone home and healthy, and hope to keep it that way.

Check out my beautiful new quilt! Anne made it and the animals all adore it as well – isn’t it amazing?

And guess who is a year old … finally! I swear Rico seemed like perpetual puppy, but somewhere along the line he finally grew up to be a big handsome boy!

Advertisements