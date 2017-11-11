1 Year in Hubbard

Crazy to think it’s been a year since I moved out here. In some ways it’s been a very long year, in others not so much. Mostly just been putting one foot in front the other, doing what needs to be done and trying not to think about things too much. The divorce should be finalized very soon, and it’s been such a long process I feel like I’ve been living in limbo, well, for a long time. With the end in sight been finally starting to think more about everything that has happened.

So much loss, leaving behind so many things, not the least of which is the animals – I miss them so. Fenwick and Eva especially, the border collies have been remarkably easy in the transition, but Fenny and Eva were always the party, the troublemakers, the demanders. I know they’re being well taken care of, but so hard not to be there for Fenwick – he’s 17 and a half now. It was still the right choice for everyone, but I’m finally starting to grieve for the loss of everything in my old life.

There is a good in everything though, and hopefully Bruce is happy with his new life and we are happy in Hubbard. The transition from country to ‘city’ life was remarkably easy because the border collies are so adaptable and, well, such good dogs. Thankfully quiet too, which was a big worry of mine moving into a neighborhood. They love the park and the field, and my worries about not having enough yard was relieved – the border collies don’t do much back there at all, they save it up for when they can really run.

Still, the three BCs have become such good friends and obviously we’ve become quite the tight little family. I miss the other dogs so much, and not having any old dogs is very weird after having such a spread of ages for so long. Eventually this crew will get older, but, for now, it was nice to have relatively young and healthy dogs that could go everywhere with me this past year.

So much learned over the past year – but maybe not really processed. It’s been a year of learning about Heather most of all, who it is I really am, what I like, what I want to do, who is really there for me. It’s been a hard year for me and for so many people around me, I’m ever hopeful that 2018 will be better. But maybe not, as that’s just life, good and bad – shit happens. To expect otherwise is foolish, it’s learning to deal with it in a constructive way.

Time to grieve and let things go and look forward to the new. With so many crazy changes in my life and just the culture and political crap around me, I’ve lost a lot of my natural optimism and faith in the goodness of others. But it’s still there, just needing a little bit of support, I hope.

So, yeah, all that has been going on, as life usually does. And I’m so thankful to have the animals to help keep perspective and make me smile – I do just adore my little furry crew. And as so many people have lost beloved pets recently, it helps keep Haku’s latest drama in check. He’s recovering so well from the obstruction, the incision looks great, eating and feeling good. Well, mostly. They think they hit a nerve with an injection and he’s three legged – and has gotten worse, almost not using his back rear leg at all at this point. The theory is that he should improve, but it’s coming up a week and a half and it’s only getting worse. We went back to the vet on Wednesday, but the vet still thinks time should improve him.

Still, they don’t actually know why he’s limping, they’re just guessing as when he woke up from the surgery he was knuckling over. As he’s hopping around three legged I’ll admit I kind of assume he’s not going to get better. Still, he gets around quite well on three legs. Hopefully he will improve, I’m just glad he’s okay. Perspective.

You can hear him barking in protest in this video, as he got to come along to classes last night as the vet wants to try adding more activity to see if that helps with the leg, as everything with the incision looks really good. He VERY much enjoyed getting to do some light activity – and a lot of barking.

