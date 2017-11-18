Improvement

Happy to report that after Haku was able to start doing more running again his use of his back leg is dramatically better. He can still be three legged in the house, but not all the time and when he’s in motion he’s using it so much more. Fingers crossed that he will make a full recovery, I was not optimistic when he was going on two weeks three legged, but it seemed all he really needed was to run around like a lunatic. You know, his natural state. Sutures are out, incision looks good, he’s feeling good, moving a lot better – I’m thinking we made it through another crisis this year. Whew.

I even ended up taking Haku to obedience this week, and while we didn’t do anything too crazy, he was so happy to play with some heeling and low key things. The funny part is he actually jumps ‘better’ at the moment, such as into the car, as he knows he can’t just launch from 12 feet away so I don’t have to do all the crazy lining up and preparation to get him in safely at the moment. I’m sure that will change.

I left in some video of the dogs running around in-between exercises in the beginning this practice video, which I always find amusing anyway – but look at Haku go!

And it’s finally starting to feel more like winter, I waffled on taking the dogs hiking today, as I think Haku could have done an abbreviated hike – but that wind was cold and it was a good excuse to snuggle in instead. So happy to have my Haku back sleeping on the bed again, he’s always curled up right next to me. Usually with Fizban on top of him. Still can’t believe that Thanksgiving is next week though, bring on the holiday cheer. I hear it’s supposed to be another cold, snowy and icy winter though – hm.

I did practice with the dogs a couple times this week, trying to get through things cleanly in preparation for our next two weekends of trials attempting to qualify Bright for nationals. This sort of thing just never goes well. I can’t say we did a whole lot of ‘doing it right the first time’. But the obstacle performance looked good, so, that’s something. Discovered that Navarre does not know what ‘come’ means in agility, could not get him to come into me to save my life. Until I tried to get him to go take an obstacle off his running dogwalk and he WOULD NOT GO FORWARD. So, heh, still a baby. And ever so wide, good lord. Which I’m somewhat ambivalent about, as I do think a lot of that is just who he is, and it’s something we COULD work on, but it’s not fun – and he’s having a good time. He knows where he’s going, he’s not throwing his body around, he’s just wide – so, hey, who am I to argue?

River we did not see today!

