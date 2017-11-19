The Tables Have Turned

Day one of Operation Qualify for Nationals with Bright went pretty well. She ended up going 3 out of 4, and if she had to miss one, Premier Standard would have been my choice anyway. We have a lot of premier standard legs, as that is usually in the morning, and then I just never enter premier jumpers because it’s last thing of the day. So, theoretically, that probably gave us a premier ‘double Q’ counting towards nationals. I think. And because she also got a normal double Q, she may have finished up the 2 double Qs she needs for nationals. Maybe. If she does actually qualify, I don’t think I’ll actually know because I’m not really entirely sure of the qualification process.

The bad news is that I usually start slacking off on Day 2, so this is probably the high point of the weekend. I’m really TRYING to just handle every obstacle and do my job so she can do hers. Her weaves and contacts looked great, two stopped dogwalks into a wall today, she was a super star. She knocked a bar in premier standard on a push where she went to the wrong side of a jump after that. But I’m going to take responsibility for that one, I assume I was pushing on her line through there. Courses were very tight and twisty, good for Brightypants.

Now, not so good for Navarre. At least, New Navarre, who is against collecting these days. We started with that twisty premier jumpers course where EVERY jump was a turn, and he collected for NONE of it. And I was standing RIGHT THERE, but he just went, “Wheee!” At least he got his weavepoles for this run, and actually qualified, 2nd place after Bright – more than 2 seconds slower due to all his shenanigans. It was all downhill from there, he couldn’t stay in his weaves, he was launching everywhere, not stopping on his contacts, including the teeter which he’s always been really good at … I think Navarre has turned a corner. He’s moved on from my easy goofy puppy to a pushy teenager. A LOUD teenager, I was about going deaf.

So, yeah, this trial definitely proved that Navarre has reached a new phase, and he’s pushy and loud and has discovered that not collecting is way more fun than that silly collecting business. The question is how to proceed. I’m sensing this was not a good time to suddenly do two back to back weekends full of agility. We were back to just working obstacle performance today, forget actually getting through the course. And he gets SASSY when you have to bring him back to attempt the weaves for the THIRD TIME. I thought maybe I had an unrealistic idea about tight he can run after running Bright, but he’s just on his own agenda these days. Time to start a new plan with Navarre, which includes coming into me when I call and actually collecting if I’m standing still facing him using his collection verbal. Dork. Navarre’s results from today: 1 for 4, and those three NQs were not even a little close.

I did get Bright and Haku a massage, but I didn’t Navarre. Would not be a bad idea, I’m still paranoid after his injury from being adjusted at the chiropractor. He seems to be moving very well, as far as I can tell. Just not always in the direction I would like. As for Haku, he found the massage very strange and wasn’t sure what to make of it all. Maddy also recommended working on stretching the skin on his abdomen to make sure his scare doesn’t adhere to anything or get twisted. He’s still doing better, and was happy to be at the trial for a bit – though bummed he didn’t get to do anything. Bright had a little tightness in her front shoulder, which is common for her. Glad to get her worked on.

A lovely day, I appreciated the great weather we had. A long day at the trial, and I was somewhat tempted to bail to go to the big cat show at the expo center – but I persevered. Overall, despite Navarre’s dorkiness, we had a good day. We’ll see how tomorrow goes …

