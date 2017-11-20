Nationals Bound (probably)

Operation Qualify Bright for Nationals has gone surprisingly well this weekend, Bright ended up going 7 for 8. We now have our double Qs and ended up with around 168 points over the weekend, leaving us with just 32 points left to pick up and three trial days next weekend to do it. I’d like to think that even if we screw up almost everything we can still squeeze that out by the end of the month.

So, yeah, that was unexpected. I think a few things helped us out this weekend, a big one being that Bright only knocked one bar, which definitely helps. I also think my mindset helped, which is normally only half engaged when I’m doing AKC, as I don’t really care about qualifying and the courses often are not very interesting – so I’m sloppy or not really trying. I had my ‘serious agility face’ on, which is an actual thing, when I really am trying to get through something and not ‘let’s try this and see what happens’. We weren’t trying to be the fastest, we took the safest, smoothest path that I thought would be the most successful for us. I’ll admit I often get very ‘experimental’ in AKC, as since the courses aren’t super interesting, I’m going to MAKE it interesting by trying weird things or getting in crosses that really don’t actually make any real difference in how the course runs. So it wasn’t so much ‘trying to qualify’ as it was ‘doing what I know we can do and working every obstacle’. Helped also that the courses were a little funky over the weekend, there were pieces I wanted to get that kept me focused and engaged – my biggest downfall is just ‘assuming’ on straightforward courses.

Another very helpful thing, Bright wasn’t doing any freestyling – if we are going to go to Nationals, this is a good time for her decide we’re a team again. She was being SUCH a good girl, she definitely held up her side of the partnership. Love my tiny Brightness, she just always makes me smile, no matter what she’s doing. She had so much fun this weekend, and I have so much fun hanging out with her.

I deliberately didn’t try to get any video this weekend, I wanted to just focus on the dogs and doing what we needed to do. Carol did very kindly video our standard run today though:

Nice to have the pressure be off for next weekend, and starting to plan for the trip next year. It’s pretty much just a big trial, I have no expectations for Bright to do well, not my goal, but Bright has never gone to a big event – and this is a good excuse to have an extra special roadtrip with my girl. I’ll just be taking Bright and leaving the others behind, we’ll be driving with Mary and I expect to have a total blast. Now that it’s pretty much a reality, I’m excited to start planning our adventure.

Now, Navarre, well, he was the complete opposite of Bright this weekend, total dorkage. He ended up going 2 for 8 this weekend, and those two Qs were in Premier Jumpers of all things. He just couldn’t weave to save his life, and I’m not entirely sure what the issue was. Obviously it could be a physical problem, but he is just moving so smoothly, I don’t think that’s it – though obviously I’ll be watching him. I think it all goes back to his increasing lack of collection, which is him growing up and actually starting to focus on agility, rather than multitasking his way through the course. He doesn’t want to collect, stop on contacts or slow down to weave – it’s a New Navarre and we have work to do.

I ended up walking him off two courses when he couldn’t weave after three attempts. Our last run of the day, jumpers, I stopped dead, waited for him to load, walked next to him for a bit and the ran to get ahead – and he actually got the entry and STAYED IN. We had a little party at the end of the poles and then went on, which caused him to run around a jump, but still a much nicer way to end the weekend – we had a huge party outside with lots of love and frisbee and then took a big run in the field with all the dogs. Hopefully we put some money back into the weaving bank, but I expect this will be an issue next weekend as well.

I do think this answered some questions I was having, like, “How important is that Navarre collects, really?” Yeah, apparently it’s pretty important, and I think it’s all related. He doesn’t need to bend like a rubber band, but he needs to put in the effort, on jumps, on contacts, on weaves. I love his enthusiasm, but he also needs to hold up his side of the bargain here. We will be working on collection, in all things.

