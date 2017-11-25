Mission Accomplished

Bright finished up her national requirements in style down in Eugene today, she went 4 for 4 again. That more than covers her point requirement so we are officially nationals bound in March. She also got double Q #17, so she may finally get her MACH one of these days. Bright getting a MACH is not really all that exciting, as agility has never been hard with her (well, okay, when she went ‘crazy’ after her spay she was not exactly easy …). When London got his MACH that was an ACHIEVEMENT, Bright getting her MACH is pretty much expected, with most people like, ‘What took you so long?’

Still, she’ll always be my little champion, things are definitely feeling easy again. It would be nice if she could stay this way until March. We shall see. We’ll PROBABLY be breaking from agility in January, what with the winter forecast being similar to last year’s SNOWMAGEDDON – wiser just to take a break and not lose a bunch of entry fees again.

Also exciting, Navarre was not being NEARLY as big of a goober this weekend. We still had some weave issues, but not weave explosions. And in fact I was happy to see he’s finally started to compromise in his weaves – he can both single and double step depending on what he feels like doing (which I don’t think is helpful at all), but today he finally started finally a middle ground with a little half step move. Haku had to figure out this move as well, it’s not single OR double striding, it’s kind of in the middle. So he went 2 out of 4 today, and lots of great stuff – no ridiculous lack of collection, we were much more of a team out there, very happy with my baby dog. I was KIND of helping in the weaves, but not ridiculously so. When I didn’t really decelerate for an entrance he bounced right off the poles for one set, but got it the second time through without an issue. His worst was in standard, great speed entry, nice through the poles, skipped like pole 9-10 though (second to last obstacle, the rest was lovely!). And he needed two more attempts after that, but finally pulled it together.

I liked Paula’s courses today, almost every run had something that made me wonder what the best way to handle it would be. Both premier and regular standard had dogwalk exits that were best handled downstream, so it was a good test to see how Navarre’s running contacts handled that situation – and he did fabulous! I also kind of assumed that Bright would NOT stop on her contacts if I were really moving away – and she didn’t. But she didn’t leap off either – so good to know. But even with a ‘you wait!’ thrown in – there was no waiting. Bright was ready to GO. So hopefully we can fix some of that tomorrow. Ah, you can be sloppy with a dog like Bright – such a good girl.

With Navarre being way less ridiculously wide than he was last weekend, we had several runs where Bright and Navarre came in 1st and 2nd – but Navarre never beat Bright. Which always surprises people, because Navarre LOOKS much faster, all that flashy movement – but never underestimate efficiency. If it’s flat out forward race, Navarre will win – but put in a couple corners and Bright cleans up. The jumpers course this afternoon though, he came within a half a second, he’s got potential:

Thanks to Heidi for all the great videos today – so fun to watch!

