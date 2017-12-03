Hello, Aja!

Temporary puppy arrived on Tuesday afternoon, she seemed to have taken the flight well and immediately attached herself to my feet. There she has remained, but I don’t think it will last long – Aja has OPINIONS. She’s quite the saucy little puppy, which is not apparent when people first meet her – she acts all shy and reserved when meeting strangers, but that isn’t who she is at all. It didn’t take long for her to take over at the house. Even Bright is like, “I’m out – this one is all yours.” Surprisingly, Navarre is the one that is disciplining the puppy – go figure. Or he may just be getting pissed that I keep calling the ‘puppy’ and when he arrives Aja gets the treat and not him. He’s been my puppy for a LONG time, my big goober.

London’s birthday was on the 30th, and I had fondly remarked that I hoped Aja would have a little London in her (her grandmother was London’s sister). However, as much as I loved London, he was a very difficult puppy. He was a screamer when I brought him home, screaming the entire flight, screaming all night – it was crazy. Aja is also a screamer, and the notes she can hit could shatter glass – and she can go for HOURS. Much like with London, you can be sitting right next to her – she doesn’t care. The first 24 hours I tried being understanding and compassionate – she’s just an infant, she had lost everything she had known and moved from sunny California to Oregon where everything was WET. Still, I had to go put her in a crate in the car, my ears couldn’t take it anymore – and that didn’t stop the racket. Finally, enough was enough, by the end of day two I just told her to knock it off and she was like, “Oh, okay.”

So much for understanding and compassion, but once we got past the screaming and she learned that, yes, she CAN pee on wet grass – we’re all much happier. Still, Aja is just a loud dog, when she’s happy, when she’s upset, just all the time – she’s got crazy noises for every occasion. When she’s really excited I still have to ask her to calm it down, she just gets herself worked into a frenzy of bark-screaming.

I do think it’s true what they say, she has naughty spots – Aja is not going to be a quiet, sweet, easy puppy – but she is FUN. And surprisingly food motivated, which hasn’t happened with any of my other BCs at this age. She also loves to play and is really people focused. So far, she’s a nice puppy – but I wonder about how edgy she’s going to be. I’m still reserving judgement until she’s settled in – it’s only been four days.

Every dog is so unique, I love getting to know a new puppy – and watching them learn about everything for the first time. Puppies are so much fun – when they’re not screaming. We had our first training breakthrough, we had done just a little bit of introduction for her meals. Mostly looking at waving, lured downs and spins. She could wave with a hand lure near her head for each direction, but she hadn’t started really offering behavior yet. Then, out of the blue, she was just following me around the house, I turn around and she’s waving at me! It was the damn cutest thing you’d ever seen, and really surprising as I wasn’t even interacting with her or had any food on me, just spontaneously started offering behavior, really cool! She did it again too, wasn’t a fluke. So many things to train with a puppy, it’s a little over whelming, but step one is to get her to understand that her behavior makes the game ‘go’, and I think the lightbulb has turned on. I wouldn’t call her one of Nature’s Problem Solvers, her first instinct seems to be to scream and throw herself at whatever the issue is – but she is still a baby.

Aja likes dogs, and it’s been wonderful having my crew to show her the ropes. I don’t know how people raise dogs without having the other dogs babysit. Especially as Aja was such a screamer, it was nice to be able to put her outside with the other dogs and she didn’t just sit at the door and scream (you know, all the time). And following the other dogs she finally picked up on where to potty – and she’s actually been going to the door when she needs to go out. This could just be a fluke though, or that puppies will pee pretty much anytime you let them out. Having the other dogs in the car helped her learn to chill out in the crate in the car (you know, eventually) as well. In fact, I think she’s probably a little too dependent on the other dogs showing her the ropes, as when I brought her into the arena without the other dogs to hang out while I was teaching she was all shy and quiet. At least, until the end of the day, when she learned to scream again.

Navarre originally was very excited about the puppy, but the screaming turned off all the dogs, we all hated it. Now that she’s quieter the boys are doing really well with her, letting her tug on their toys and jump all over them – though Haku is actually the one that seems to like her the best. Aja is quite the fierce little tugger, she loves her food and her toys. Even when she’s feeling all shy and sensitive in a new place she’ll still tug – it’s just drama, I think. It’s in the genes.

The boys let her cuddle right up and sleep with them, which is cute. Very happy she’s slept through the night on the bed, I don’t know how long that will last, but when Aja is sleeping, she’s OUT – she will sleep through barking dogs, agility, people trying to say hello – the girl likes her sleep. This morning Heidi was here and the other dogs were hanging out with her, puppy could care less, she was not getting up yet. It would be wonderful if she could continue to sleep on the bed, but I assume once she gets older she’ll get naughtier.

She’s mildly curious about the cats, but not really concerned about them. Fizzy is right there if I’m doing any training with her and she sniffs him a bit then ignores him. I do think if she were in her more vigorous moods she would try chasing a cat, which I try to avoid. Dragon doesn’t seem overly worried, and will actually come out when she’s around, which I find surprising considering how active and vocal she is.

Anyway, so it’s been a really busy week with managing a new puppy, teaching and taking care of my crew. Things are settling down a little though, I think this will work out fine. Aja went for her first hike today, which was appropriate as she’s named after the African Goddess of the Forest. She had a BLAST, I was worried it would be too much for her, and we didn’t go too far, but she really didn’t even seem tired until the last section. I carried her off and on, but she preferred to walk with sporadic breaks of running around like a maniac.

At some point I really do need to put a collar on her and teach her to walk on a leash, but it hasn’t been a need this week, she’s just stuck to me like glue. I do want to start getting her out in public and a leash is kind of necessary for that.

Oh, and one more flashback to London, Aja is a water fiend – she sees a bowl of water and just dives right in. It’s cute, if not rather obnoxious to clean up all the time.

Really fun to continue to learn more about her, she’s a lot of puppy, but a lot of fun too. I suck at doing videos, but I put together a little of her first few days – they’re not this cute for long – they just get uglier from here on out.

