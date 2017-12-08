Aja has been here for a little over a week now, though it seems MUCH longer. Puppies are so much work at this age! But she’s finally settling in, and puppies are also so much fun at this age, I must admit. We have mostly solved the screaming issue and that makes everyone much happier. Also means that Aja has learned to chill in her x-pen, crate and in the yard (for the most part). When she does make a fuss I do assume it’s because she actually needs something rather than she’s just throwing a tantrum. She can still be ‘fussy’ if she’d rather be out, but nothing like she was. And it is handy if she does start carrying on she actually does know, “That’s enough”.

Also really happy to see Aja’s drama is dramatically less this week. She hung out in her x-pen during classes (relatively quietly!) and was actually happy to see people instead of thinking everyone was a potential serial killer. Compared to last week she’s like a totally different dog, and if she continues to relax I’m hoping she won’t have the same stranger danger that Bright did as a young dog. She came up and took treats from everyone, those that she had met before she recognized, she played with new people and had no issues being taken out to potty by different people as well. Great progress.

I took her to obedience today and she learned about non-kibble treats – she was DEFINITELY a fan. She likes her kibble, but she had no idea there were things like buffalo. So she was happy to take these exciting treats from the new people, but was still suspicious. We sat in the corner and she watched the class for a while before deciding she wanted to work a little, she happily bounced around and waved. After that she played with her toy, so that was good progress for about 10 minutes. New places and new people take her a while to process.

Aja is a VERY different dog than Bright, and that’s why I’m assuming she’s going to outgrow a lot of her drama a lot faster than Bright did. Aja is just so sassy and opinionated, I can’t imagine her being that intimidated by things for long. And she is such a rough and tumble girl, she plays with dogs that are rolling her about and she’s just right back at them. She’s got that confidence and fire in her and I think she’s only going to get sassier.

Now, whether she’ll end up having to be more separated from my crew as she grows, that remains to be seen. While she does actually respond appropriately when a dog tells her to back off, my dogs are terrible at it! They mostly ignore her while Aja works herself up into a barking biting frenzy and is hanging off of Navarre’s neck ruff. Lil troublemaker. And Bright will correct her, but seems to have decided that she’s okay. Border collies really do well with each other, they just all blend together. In fact it’s been kind of weird, rather than feeling like I have too many dogs at the moment, I keep searching for another dog when we’re out as a group of four. Not sure where that comes from, but I honestly keep thinking I’m missing a dog and find myself counting dogs all the time and being puzzled at the result.

Aja still sleeps on the bed, sleeps through the night like a total lump – when that puppy crashes, she crashes HARD. Whether it’s in the arena surrounded by dogs barking and doing agility or at home, when she’s sleeping she just doesn’t wake up. I assume at some point she’ll get naughty and I’ll have to remove her bed privileges, but not so far. She also has yet to be on leash. She remains very attached and right with me when she’s on the ground and I still carry her most places anyway. So far her informal recall has been great, she loves her name and comes flying back.

We really haven’t done much training, dealing with the screaming most of her meals come in the from food toys in her x-pen or being doled out by people at classes during the day. She has a super cute wave on both sides and that’s it. I attempted to start working on getting in a box, but she wandered off and I haven’t attempted it again. Mostly we’ve been playing, and she is so much fun to play with! She loves to chase, loves to tug and while I haven’t asked her to bring me a toy, she loves to go chase a toy and then I call her back to a tug and she races back with the toy to spit it out and grab the tug. She likes balls, tugs, soft toys, frisbees, chew toys – no particular preference so far. She sucks at chasing a tug when I’m running though, she just chases me and tries to kill me getting underfoot, so we haven’t done much of that. She just loves to play and will play with the other dogs all racing around and being maniacs and playing with their own toys – so far she’s a great player, and that is fun in a puppy.

Aja has a stalk to her, she can stalk the other dogs and sometimes stalks the toys that I throw. We’ll see how that develops as that can be an issue (well, maybe not for herding!). She can definitely work herself into a frenzy of barking and circling the other dogs – we’ll see how that develops as well.

It is really cute, Aja likes her tunnels. She taught herself the tunnel the first day I let her run around in the arena and this week she seeks them out and runs through them. She’s never seen another dog actually do one, so it’s kind of remarkable that she’s so drawn to them naturally. I do tell her how clever she is when she does though. She also found a tennis ball today, it was love at first sight and she thought it was GREAT! We don’t have tennis balls at home, so that was another thing that she just figured out on her own.

She’s a clean puppy, which I REALLY appreciate. She peed a couple times in her x-pen early on until we developed our communication – but she’d much rather go outside. She hasn’t had any issues sleeping on the bed. When she goes outside she goes right to business, though I don’t think she’s really has the concept of not going in the house. So she’s had some pee accidents here and there, so many of them are my fault though, if I take her out appropriately she’s easy to manage. She’s only free in the house when I’m directly watching her, so any accidents I can interrupt right away. I have a very relaxed view on housebreaking these days – dogs figure it out when they’re ready. I’m not going to spend my time obsessing on my puppy’s potty habits, been there, done that, it’s just way too stressful for both of us.

So far this puppy experience has been pretty good and I’m not anticipating any big issues at this point. I’m currently thinking of raising her until 6-9 months, depending on how things go. If at any point she becomes an issue with the other dogs or the cats I’ll send her back early. Puppies really are a lot of fun, especially when you can just give them back if they get to be trouble.

These videos make it look like all Aja does as play with other dogs 24/7, but it’s the only time I can get her off of me to video!

Heidi did take her this week as well, which I think was really good for her. She got out and about and I hear was pretty dramatic, but I also think when she got back she was more confident and open. I think it would be good for to be babysat by different folks, help with the Drama.

Meanwhile, my dogs are feeling much better now that puppy is conforming to expected standards, they did not like screaming puppy. Now puppy brings lots of fun playing games, and they like that a lot. Still, not much training going on with my crew with a new puppy around. We’ve been on agility break since the Thanksgiving trial and I think I may just keep it rolling and give them a break until mid-January. I was waffling on some AKC trials the end of the month, but I think we may look at some USDAA and UKI instead.

Haku continues to improve, not perfect but getting there. While I realize that his poor performance at his last trial was probably because of the obstruction, I’m still in no hurry to get him back in the ring until we have a chance to do some matches and see where we are. And Navarre could use some matches too, maybe he could do some obedience one of these days. He is going to be THREE in April – a little less of a baby! Probably 4 or 5 is a better choice though.

