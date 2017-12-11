The switch has flipped, Aja has officially figured out the training game and that offering behavior makes the game go. She’s very demanding! We’ve mostly been looking at tricks that start with a lure: hand touch, spin, down, wave. Today we shaped ‘back up’ and it was so cool to see her have that lightbulb moment that her behavior was in control of the game. When she started to offer her back up she would THROW herself backwards, so ridiculously cute. And when she doesn’t think I’m being clear enough, the mouth comes out – I do love me a vocal dog. She has so many funny sounds depending on the situation, listening to her complain to her treat dispensing toys is hilarious.

Gah, puppies are so much fun! We can now officially start actually training new behaviors, she is so loving the game. Food motivated dogs are way more fun to teach tricks to. I like starting with down and back up, as I want a foldback down so those go together, and wave gives a sit. The back up out of the sit gives a nice kickback stand, so a good place to start positions. She offering spins and downs, and they’re ADORABLE. We’ll have to go back to looking at some on/in games with boxes, platforms, exercise disks and wobble boards. Then we can start working on a crate behavior. A stay is another easy one with a food motivated dog. She already comes through my legs to walk on my feet, so maybe leg weaving. I love what a blank slate puppies are!

Aja does have an alarm to her, during the week I get up around 7am and she wanted to stick to that plan for the weekend. So we’ll see how long she retains her bed privileges. She’s doing pretty well chilling out in her x-pen, crate and in the yard – though still protests the injustice of it all occasionally when she thinks it’s not time for chilling. I have a tarp under her x-pen which she thinks is marvelous good fun to rearrange into a giant pile. It’s very loud and crazy and I figure can only help desensitize her to loud crazy flapping things.

Bright played with the puppy! Bright has actually been surprisingly chill about the puppy thing, considering how opinionated Aja is and that Aja is a girl. Bright doesn’t let Aja play with toys she’s playing with, but other than that she’s very accepting of all the puppy shenanigans. The boys continue to be Aja’s personal chew toys, and they just seem to accept that. Aja will cuddle up to them sometimes when she’s sleeping, but she actually prefers to have her personal space, much like Bright, who also does not care to cuddle in a giant pile. All in all, Aja does have some nice independence to her – she does use her people as protection when she’s not sure and is right underfoot, but after she’s confident she’s off doing her own thing.

Took her to Carol’s yesterday and she met Pixel, a great introduction to hairy dogs. Pixel did come on a bit strong so I left Aja with Carol to get Navarre and apparently as soon as I left she was like, “I live with Carol now.” And it did not take long before Aja was right there giving it back to Pixel, that puppy can really hold her own, I must say! Hard to believe she’s only 9 weeks, it will be interesting to see how all this confidence and boldness with other dogs transfers once she’s older. She may become a gigantic bitch … or maybe not, time will tell.

I was happy to see that Aja settled into Carol’s without an issue, she had a great time with Pixel and Navarre and then made herself at home inside as well, by that time she was over any initial spookiness and, once again, ‘I live here now!’. Put her in one of Carol’s crates and she happily sacked out for the rest of the evening. Good puppy! Today David came over to play with the puppy and it was similar, she was a little wary, but within 10 minutes was over it. Fingers crossed the Drama will be a short lived phase with her.

Aja is 10 weeks tomorrow, time does fly with baby puppies. Very much enjoying her so far, she’s a good puppy. Oh, and the cats continue to think all this training that happens throughout the day with puppies is AWESOME, they’re getting very fat.

And I’m so over all this cold weather, Oregon should not be in the 20s. Where’s my rain and 45 degrees?

