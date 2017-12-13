My Kitten is Coming!

I didn’t really plan it this way, but 2018 will be all about adorable baby animals. I’ll be bringing home my new kitten after Christmas. I don’t really want three cats, but on the other hand, I don’t want to wait 20 years without a lap cat. Fizzy can be a cuddly guy, on his own terms when he’s in the mood. And Dragon, well, he can also be an affectionate guy, but much less frequently. They both will occasionally hang out on my lap, and they usually both snuggle up to me at night in bed. But they are not lap cats – and I miss that. Love my big boys, but I decided that I’m willing to put in the extra work to add another cat … assuming I can find that really affectionate temperament that I’m looking for.

It seems silly to get yet another purebred cat, but I am looking for something very specific. While this cat is for ME, it’s vitally important that he get along with the maine coons and the dogs. And then I really do want an obnoxiously friendly, cuddly lapcat – and I found a breeder that could help me find that kitten. And this is him:

Last summer I got in contact with a Ragdoll breeder up in Washington that came highly recommended, and I really like her, she’s been great to work with. We talked about what kind of cat I was looking for and I let her know that I didn’t care what he looked like or how long it took, this was the personality I wanted. So she thinks this guy here is the one for me and I’m very excited to meet him in a couple weeks!

The cats have done so well with Aja coming into the household I’m hoping they’ll be as accepting with the new kitten. His name is tentatively ‘Peru’, which is a name I’ve had in mind for many years. We’ll see if it fits him!

Will be interesting to see how the dynamics of baby kitten and baby puppy work, they will be literally about the exact same age. I’m having a hard time seeing spunky puppy and laidback kitten as a good match, but time will tell. Haku will be in heaven, yet another cat to stalk – Navarre will enjoy having more cat ears to clean as well. I’ve had good luck with my cats getting along and enjoying snuggling, grooming and playing together – I hope they will all be good friends. I tried my best to make that happen …

But the good news for everyone is that I’m starting my winter break from classes, so I’ll have a lot of time to spend with all the babies – and the not-so-babies as well. Hard to believe that 2018 is almost here, and no complaints starting it off with baby animal fest!

